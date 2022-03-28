After Will Smith punched presenter Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, the internet had mixed feeling over the chaos. Now, The Academy has taken to the micro-blogging site and expressed that they do not condone violence of any form hinting at Chris-Will's fiasco over a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith. Oscars 2022: Chris Rock Declines to File Police Complaint Against Will Smith After Being Slapped By Him on Stage.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

