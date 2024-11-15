The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards. This will mark the former late-night talk show host's inaugural Oscars hosting gig, having previously helmed the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006. The Academy made the official announcement on X (formerly called Twitter) via a fun video. In the humorous clip, O'Brien playfully pretends to have just won an Oscar as he delivers the news of his upcoming hosting gig. For the unversed, Oscars 2025 will air live on ABC on March 2, 2025. Oscars 2025: FTII-Produced Kannada Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones To Know’ Qualifies for Academy Awards Short Film Category.

Conan O'Brien Is the 97th Oscars Host

Conan O’Brien is officially your 97th Oscars host! Tune into the biggest night in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2nd at 7e/4p, LIVE on @ABCNetwork! #Oscars @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien pic.twitter.com/ZpsGM9LEIq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 15, 2024

