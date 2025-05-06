PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan collaboration will be introduced to the PUBG game soon. PUBG Mobile announced this new collaboration on social media and also shared a teaser trailer showcasing how this new mode will help the players enhance their gameplay. Krafton shared a teaser titled "PUBG MOBILE x Attack On Titan | Collaboration Teaser" on YouTube, which showed some glimpses of what's coming in the new update. The update may to bring new outfits, weapons, and immersive experiences. Gears of War: Reloaded Launch Date Announced, Will Be Available on Xbox Series, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PlayStation 5; Check Price, Features and Other Details.

PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan Collaboration Coming Soon

PUBG MOBILE x Attack on Titan collaboration is coming soon! Take note of these key updates and get ready to join the fight! Get ready: https://t.co/UpXgzx0KL6#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxAttackOnTitan #AttackOnTitan #AOT pic.twitter.com/Nfa1TddIbi — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 6, 2025

PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)