The first official peek into HBO Max's series Our Flag Means Death is finally out. Starring Rhys Darby and Academy winner Taika Waititi, the show promises thrill as it is loosely based on the true adventures of aristocrat Stede Bonnet. The clip highlights how the show will be a comedy take on the pirates. Do not miss it. Check it out.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)