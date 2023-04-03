Cameras will start rolling on Paddington in Peru on July 24, per a new report in Deadline. Grab you triple marmalade sandwich, the red hate and you're all set for the next venture. If you love the brown bear then brace yourself, because he is back. It has been six years since the second film in the hit franchise and the brown bear is keeping plot details for the third installment under his famous red hat for now. If reports are to be true then, things will start from Peru and some mysteries will be revealed. Speaking about the movie, Paddington is a movie about a bear who travels to London from Peru and meets the Brown family which unfurls a series of fun adventures. The first two movies were great hits receiving 97 percent and 99 percent on rotten tomatoes, and the franchise is now set to receive a third movie called Paddington in Peru. Paddington in Peru To Be the Title of the Third Movie About the Beloved Bear, Dougal Wilson To Take Over Paul King's Directing Duties.

Check The Tweet Here:

The third Paddington movie titled ‘Paddington in Peru’ will begin production in July. pic.twitter.com/KRG9vH78Vs — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 3, 2023

Check Another Tweet Here:

I must write to Aunt Lucy to tell her the good news #Paddington3 — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) April 3, 2023

