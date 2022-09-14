In a video that has gone viral on social media, Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches were seen laid among rows of flowers at Buckingham Palace in London and its neighboring parks for Queen Elizabeth II by mourners. On Tuesday night, the Royal Family took to social media and said that the Queen’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace. "Tomorrow the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster," the Roya Family said in a tweet.

Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches were laid among rows of flowers at Buckingham Palace and its neighboring parks for Queen Elizabeth by mourners pic.twitter.com/OkhJdtStJ3 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2022

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. Tomorrow the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster. pic.twitter.com/91rnoOwJUB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2022

