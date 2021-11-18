The makers of Pam & Tommy have released the teaser and you’d be stunned to see the transformation of actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively. The series revolves around the infamous unauthorised sex tape scandal of Pamela and Tommy that was filmed secretly during their honeymoon. Directed by Craig Gillespie, you’d also get to catch a glimpse of Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the character who distributed the tape. The series is all set to be premiered on Hulu on February 2, 2022.

Watch The Teaser Of Pam & Tommy Below:

