Making his return as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it looks like Patrick Stewart isn't done playing the role after all. Revealing that he been asked to be on "stanby" regarding another potential return as the character in the MCU by Marvel, Stewart could apparently return once more as Charles Xavier. Perhaps Deadpool 3? Patrick Stewart Birthday Special: From Professor X to Captain Picard, 5 Most Iconic Roles Of the X-Men Star’s Career!

Check Out the Tweet:

Patrick Stewart says he’s been told to standby regarding another potential Professor X return. (Source: https://t.co/S9LDhMzBoR) pic.twitter.com/c6WTQc738K — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2023

