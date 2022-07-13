It’s Patrick Stewart’s birthday! The iconic British star that has constantly delivered us some of the best performances in Hollywood throughout the years. Being one of the most prominent actors and a downright national treasure, Stewart is a man who is dedicated to his craft and will do anything to deliver the best performance you will ever see in your life. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: From Professor X to Captain Carter, Ranking All the Multiversal Cameos in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel Film! (SPOILER ALERT).

Starring in the X-Men films and being a huge part of Star Trek’s legacy, Stewart’s career is filled with one iconic role after the other. With him also starring in more low-key movies like Green Room and more, his filmography has been one roller coaster ride that you will love to go on. So, to celebrate this legend’s 82nd birthday, let’s take a look at five of his most iconic roles.

Merlin (The Kid Who Would Be King)

A more modernistic tale on Arthurian legends, The Kid Who Would Be King saw a kid named Alex pick up the Excalibur sword. In a moment that changes his life, he is found by Merlin, a powerful sorcerer who guides him. Stewart plays the role of Merlin and brings a warm persona to the character that will make you want him accompany you on an adventure.

King Claudius (Hamlet)

Hamlet is one of Shakespeare’s best, and the 2009 film adaptation was just a massive success on all fronts. Playing the role of King Claudius, Stewart made a huge impression on the movie and brought forward a performance that was one of the best in the film. Shouldn’t be a surprise seeing this wasn’t his first rodeo at the character.

Captain Picard (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

A whole generation of geeks look up to Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard. That’s how iconic his performance and character is. Being one of the best parts of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Stewart gave us a performance that would stick with us for a really long time. As a matter of fact, you can check out Stewart on screen as a series centered around him is currently playing.

Darcy (Green Room)

Want to see Stewart be a villain? Well then look no further than Green Room. After a band gets locked in a green room of a club filled with Neo-Nazis when they witness a murder, Stewart’s Darcy comes to calm things down, only for them to get extremely worse. You have never seen this legendary actor like this, and Stewart completely nails that despicable persona.

Professor X

Patrick Stewart is so good as Professor X that you literally can’t find differences between his portrayal and that from the comics. He looks like Charles Xavier, he behaves like him and also gives some damn good speeches like the mutant from the comics. One of the best parts of the X-Men films, this is truly Stewart’s most iconic role as he became synonymous with the telepathic mutant from the Marvel Universe. Patrick Stewart Birthday Special: From X-Men to Logan, 7 Awesome Quotes of Professor X You Would Like, Mutant or Not!

Patrick Stewart truly is one of this generation’s best actors, and we can’t wait to see what he does going forward. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

