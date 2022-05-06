It looks like Disney has finally rounded out the main trio for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Walker Scobell, who is playing the titular character, will be joined by Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri who are playing the roles of Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. The series is being produced by the author of the novels as well. There is currently no set release date for the series. Percy Jackson And The Olympians: Walker Scobell to Play the Lead in Upcoming Disney+ Series.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Heroes in the making. 🗡⚡️🐐 Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover from #PercyJackson and The Olympians, an Original series coming to #DisneyPlus. @PercySeries pic.twitter.com/HMjdYoxob3 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)