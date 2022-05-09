Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are finally set to tie the knot, only thing being that it is going to be a secret. Taking to his Instagram stories and wishing Spears a Happy Mothers day, Sam Asghari announced that an official wedding day has been set, but no one will know until a day after. Britney Spears Shares a ‘Yummy’ Picture of Sam Asghari, Refers to Him As Her Husband in the Post (View Pic).

Check Out The Post Below:

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have officially set a wedding date: “Also The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after 💍” pic.twitter.com/JDCjWGFmcv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2022

