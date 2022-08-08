Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt's cancellation came across as a shock to many when Warner Bros axed many of their high-profile projects. With the sequel to Scoob! almost at the finish line of its production, writer Tony Cervone revealed that it was quite heartbreaking. However, the writer revealed that they still ended up recording the score for the film as they had already paid for the stage and musicians. Scoob! Holiday Haunt Shelved by Warner Brothers, Writer Tony Cervone 'Heartbroken' Amidst Cancellation.

Check Out the Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Cervone (@tonycervone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)