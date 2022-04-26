The first 15 minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse were showcased at Cinemacon and it sounds amazing. The first 15 minutes see Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2099 and a pregnant Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman take on the Vulture and fight him. The clip also features Miles Morales who is trying to make a machine that will help him jump through the mutliverse while also trying to maintain his Spider-Man secret. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on June 2, 2023.

Check Out The Source Below:

‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ footage from CinemaCon:



- Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man 2099 and a pregnant Jessica Drew fight The Vulture



- Miles wants to apply to Columbia University’s physics program to develop a multiverse jumping project



(via: https://t.co/Svzgo76xyz) pic.twitter.com/FcU84bk1gl— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 26, 2022

