The first clip from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been revealed and it looks like Miles might need to start attending his Spanish classes a bit more. The scene sees Miles receive bad grades in his Spanish tests which causes his mom to get angry at him, it definitely looks like being Spider-Man might have started taking a toll on him. However, one thing that's definitely certain here is that the animation looks top notch. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse: 14-Minutes of Footage Screened at CinemaCon 2023, Shows a Society of Spider-People Alongside Miles and Gwen Swinging Around.

Check Out the Scene From Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

Brooklyn’s one and only (truant) Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse is exclusively in theaters June 2. Get tickets now: https://t.co/JN8ktusVUB pic.twitter.com/tm3GEC0Hac — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) May 16, 2023

