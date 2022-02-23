With Spider-Man: No Way Home, a popular fan request was for Marvel to recreate the iconic Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme. Well it looks like fans have gotten their wish as to announce Spider-Man: No Way Home's Blu-ray and digital media release, Marvel did exactly that. Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on digital on March 22, 2022 and Blu-ray on April 12, 2022.

Check Out The Photo Below:

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

