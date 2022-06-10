If you were one of those who weren't able to check out Jaws and ET the Extra-Terrestrial when they originally came out in cinemas, then this is your chance. Two of Spielberg's most influential films are being re-released this year in IMAX for the first time. ET the Extra-Terrestrial releases in theatres on August 12 and will be followed Jaws on September 2.

Check Out The Source:

