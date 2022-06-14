Netflix has released a series of pictures from Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 that gives a glimpse into the epic conclusion of of the streamer’s biggest hit series. The fantasy-horror show's part two is all set to stream from July 1, 2022. Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 Teaser Out! Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s Netflix Show To Premiere On July 1 (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

The first look at #StrangerThings Volume 2 makes us feel like we're floating 😌 (BUT THAT COULD ALSO MEAN VECNA'S AROUND 😰) pic.twitter.com/A7tL73qS3m — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)