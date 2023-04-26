There have been rumours doing rounds that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, who are filming together for a rom-com, are seeing each other. And eagle-eyed fans noticed that the latter’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed Sydney on Instagram, which further sparked dating rumours. However, a source revealed to TMZ that the two are not dating and the Euphoria star is still engaged to Jonathan Davino. Glen Powell's Girlfriend Gigi Paris Unfollows Sydney Sweeney on Insta After Actors' Video From 'Anyone But You' Sets Went Viral - Reports.

Sydney Sweeney Relationship Status

