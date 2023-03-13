If you're wondering what the full list of awards presentation is for the 2023 Oscars? Then look no further! The list of presentation has been revealed, and the 95th Academy Awards will begin with the presentation of Best Animated Feature and the Best Supporting Actress first. Oscars 2023 Winners Live Updates: From Everything Everywhere All At Once to Pinocchio, Here're the Big Winners of the Night at 95th Academy Awards - See Full Winners List.

Here is the Full List:

The 2023 #Oscars in order of presentation: Supporting Actress Animated Feature Costume Design Cinematography Supporting Actor Documentary Short Documentary Feature Production Design Sound International Film Makeup & Hair Visual Effects Live-Action Short Animated Short (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xQgyHRIWTQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 12, 2023

