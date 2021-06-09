Jessica Chastain will make you go wow in the official trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, from filmmaker Michael Showalter. Chastain stars in the drama opposite Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, and more. The movie takes you in an extraordinary rise, fall, and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. The movie will release in the cinema on September 17.

Watch Trailer :

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)