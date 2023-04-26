The second trailer for The Flash just premiered and it has fans pretty excited about the movie. Featuring the return of Michael Keaton as Batman and referencing Man of Steel in the trailer, The Flash looks to be a grand event for DC. Fans in particular loved seeing Sasha Calle's Supergirl and also got a brief glimpse at Ben Affleck too who will be returning as Batman as well. Here are some of the reactions from fans. The Flash Trailer 2: Ezra Miller's Barry Allen Breaks the Universe In New Look at the Upcoming DC Film (Watch Video).

The Parallels!

Paralelos The Flash // Man of Steel#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/cmZXPqE1bI — Pedro Parker (@itsmepedrin) April 25, 2023

Will Always Be Iconic!

The part where michael keaton aka The Batman says let’s get nuts > #TheFlash #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/LRKy4rKRhM — 乃 (@iamkingb__) April 25, 2023

He Finally Glides!

The Emotions Run High!

"These scars we have make us who we are. We're not meant to go back and fix them. Don't let your tragedy define you." -Bruce Wayne This movie is coming for my emotions #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/lYw17WW6PD — Rhea (@4eyedRaven) April 25, 2023

One of the Best Trailers!

DARE I SAY THIS WAS ONE OF THE BEST TRAILERS FOR A COMIC BOOK MOVIE I HAVE EVER SEEN???? #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/2oW23ial4t — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) April 25, 2023

Sasha Calle Will Knock it Out of the Park!

"Do you know what this symbol stands for?" Sasha Calle is Kara Zor-El in the Flash movie trailer and she looks Super 🫶❤️ pic.twitter.com/4O0xVcChYA — v (@cosmiczorel) April 25, 2023

Watch the Trailer for The Flash:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)