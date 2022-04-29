One of the highlights of The Batman was Colin Farrell's Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot. So it only makes sense to give him his own spinoff show, which he is getting, and it's reportedly set to begin filming this June. The series is reportedly inspired by movies like Scarface and will showcase the rise of Penguin in Gotham's crime world. The Batman Movie Review: Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson Deliver the Definitive Version of DC’s Dark Knight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Source Below:

#TheBatman spinoff series about The Penguin at HBO Max will begin filming in June. It is described as a “Scarface-like” series about the rise of the Penguin character. (via https://t.co/PKBdAZXxA0) pic.twitter.com/g0XCsE0hNb — The Batman Film News 🦇 (@TheBatmanFilm_) April 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)