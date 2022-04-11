We are less than three months away from the release of Thor: Love and Thunder and we haven't even received a poster for it yet. Recently, the Taika Waititi movie also beat the record of shortest time between the release and its trailer for a Marvel film, a record which was previously held by The Incredible Hulk. Of course now fans are extremely excited for this movie, and with that excitement they have been highly anticipating the trailer as well, and hopefully they get in a few days. But, that hasn't stopped them from sharing memes online about this trailergate. Here are some of the memes fans have posted in the anticipation for the trailer.
Marvel Has Outdone Themselves...
BREAKING: The #ThorLoveAndThunder trailer will premiere during the post-credits of #Thor4. pic.twitter.com/RM1GrOru5d
— MT (@MasterTainment) April 10, 2022
Manifest It...
praying circle:
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
🕯 trailer will drop 🕯
today
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
— joϟ || mk era🌙 (@evansarendalle) April 11, 2022
It Sure Has Been a Long Wait...
Waiting for #ThorLoveAndThunder be like pic.twitter.com/ofBQHwvpM8
— Ⓐ (@IamAbhijithPJ) April 11, 2022
We Are Never Getting That Trailer...
Everyone looking for the #ThorLoveAndThunder trailer pic.twitter.com/iWDg3fvDgL
— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) April 10, 2022
I Am Convinced That There is No Trailer...
Trailer of #ThorLoveAndThunder 😂 pic.twitter.com/vGzeHxgsrs
— shams Hasan (@ShamsAn07815117) April 11, 2022
This Scene Captures Our Feelings Perfectly...
WHERE'S THE GODDAMN TRAILER? pic.twitter.com/XeMvfIIKYy
— Hitesh Joshi (@_h_i_t_e_s_h_) April 4, 2022
