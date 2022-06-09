Ahead of the grand theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel Studios have released a new video clip and also announced that the tickets for Chris Hemsworth starrer will go on sale in the US on June 13. This new clip features Thor, Jane, Rocket and others battling alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy. Rocket can be heard telling Thor, “You said this would be a relaxing holiday”. To this Thor responds saying, “I said it was going to be ‘like’ a relaxing holiday”. Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder Has an Unexpected Reunion With Mjolnir in This Clip From His Upcoming Marvel Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out The New Video Clip Of Thor Love And Thunder:

