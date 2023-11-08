Mega-producer Timbaland's stance on the ongoing Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake feud became evident at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. During an audience Q&A on October 29, he was questioned about Timberlake's track Cry Me a River, reportedly tied to his past with Spears. Timbaland's response was clear: “Man, she’s going crazy, right?” eliciting laughter from the audience. He jokingly expressed a desire to tell Timberlake, "You gotta put a muzzle on that girl." This remark sheds light on Timbaland's apparent support for Timberlake amidst the renewed attention sparked by Spears’ memoir, emphasising the divide in perspectives regarding the long-standing pop culture controversy. Britney Spears Tells Her Side of the Story in Autobiography.

See Timbaland's Comments Here:

Timbaland says Justin Timberlake should have put a “muzzle” on Britney Spears, following the release of her memoir: “I wanted to call JT and say 'Man! You should have put a muzzle on that girl.'” pic.twitter.com/vigncOOXLG — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2023

