Joker was one of DC and WB's most successful movie in the last few years. Earning more than a billion dollars at the box office on a small budget, director Todd Phillips delivered big time. Reportedly, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav has asked Phillips to act as an advisor on DC films and throw around his ideas in the ring too. Toby Emmerich Steps Down as Chairman of Warner Bros Pictures, Gets a Production Deal at the Company.

