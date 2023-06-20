Following the premiere for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, it looks like Tom Cruise is coming to conquer the summer once again as the first reactions to the film are overwhelmingly positive. Calling the seventh MI film the "best instalment" in the franchise, many are praising the crazy stunts and set pieces in the film with Hailey Atwell being labelled as a great new addition to the series. Here are the early reactions to the movie. Tom Cruise Opens Up on Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: Did You Know the Actor Performed the Death-Defying Bike Cliff Stunt on First Day of Shoot?

Impeccably Made!

I had the absolute best time watching #MissionImpossible - an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next pic.twitter.com/iNaKlDMH8l — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2023

Another Winner!

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the… pic.twitter.com/yAX0eJ1t1t — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2023

Phenomenal!

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning this phenomenal! Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite #missionimpossible film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing! pic.twitter.com/raHLqTwqEO — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) June 19, 2023

Absolutely Fantastic!

FINALLY HERE & WORTH THE WAIT! “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING” is ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC & the BEST “MISSION” YET! Great story, awesome cast, incredible action that will keep you on the edge of your seat — @TomCruise has topped himself w/ the BEST ACTION MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! pic.twitter.com/e2otIYcvQ4 — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) June 19, 2023

A Must-See!

#MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning is amazing and potentially the best installment in the franchise! The set pieces are mind-blowing, and the action sequences are truly next-level. It's a must-see on the largest screen available. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vdhqjisa6D — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) June 19, 2023

