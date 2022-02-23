Tom Holland took a hilarious dig on Spider-Man actors in American talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers. Holland revealed that one of the three Spider-Man actors wore a fake ass in superhero film Spider-Man No Way Home. The three Spider-Man actors means Holland himself, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Spider-Man No Way Home: Marvel Recreates the Iconic Meme With Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire to Announce the Movie's Home Release! (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Tom Holland says one of the three Spider-Man actors wore a fake ass in #SpiderManNoWayHome He won’t reveal who it was (via @LateNightSeth) pic.twitter.com/CEBfR7aalA — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 22, 2022

Here's The Video:

Tom Holland revealed that one of the Spider-Men in #NoWayHome wore a “fake ass” – who do you think it was? pic.twitter.com/SNltRc6nCd — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) February 22, 2022

