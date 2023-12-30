Renowned two-time Oscar-nominated actor Tom Wilkinson has passed away at the age of 75, as confirmed by his family. The British film icon, celebrated for his portrayal of former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in The Full Monty, died suddenly on Saturday. Wilkinson's stellar performance in the 1997 comedy earned him a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor. His role depicted the journey of redundant steelworkers from Sheffield forming an all-male striptease act, cementing his legacy in cinema. Sentinel: Kate Bosworth, Thomas Kretschmann’s Sci-Fi Thriller Film Wraps Production.

Tom Wilkinson Dies at 75:

Full Monty star Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75 https://t.co/Ver7orGR0K pic.twitter.com/abI8aARUlK — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 30, 2023

