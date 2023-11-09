The highly anticipated Venom 3 has a revised release date! Initially slated for a July 2024 premiere, the movie is now scheduled to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. Tom Hardy reprises his role as the lethal protector Venom in the third installment, directed by Kelly Marcel, who also co-wrote the screenplay. The story, a collaboration between Marcel and Hardy, promises an electrifying narrative. The movie is being produced by a stellar team including Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker, building excitement among fans eagerly awaiting this thrilling sequel in the Venom saga. Venom 3: Chiwetel Ejiofor Joins Tom Hardy in His Upcoming Sony Marvel Film - Reports.

See Venom 3 New Release Date News Here:

