There are numerous filmmakers who wish to work Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Nia DaCosta expressed her desire to work with King Khan. When The Marvels filmmaker was asked who would be that Bollywood star if she had a chance to work with. To that, Nia responded saying, “Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend, isn’t he? It’s kind of a no-brainer in that sense.” The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Debunks News About Leaving During Post-Production, Says 'I Was Contractually Obliged To Stay' (View Post).

Nia DaCosta On Working With Shah Rukh Khan

