With every merger, projects get cancelled left and right as the company has to cut costs. Same is happening with Warner Bros right now as it was recently acquired by Discovery. One of the projects to be cancelled was Wonder Twins, the DC film that was ready to begin filming. In an interview with WSJ, CEO David Zaslav confirmed the project was axed due to its high budget and it being exclusive to streaming. Wonder Twins: Kj Apa and Isabel May's DC Film Not Moving Forward at WB - Reports.

Check Out The Source Below:

‘THE WONDER TWINS’ has been cancelled as David Zaslav found the $75M production budget too high. (Source: https://t.co/FdENmtz89X) pic.twitter.com/75jGvaGFyJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2022

