Rejoice as Zendaya is set to unveil her own Madame Tussauds waxwork in London. Going by the viral pics, Zendaya's lifesize statue could be seen donning a neon pink suit along with hair tied up in a bun. It will be unveiled at the Baker Street attraction on Friday (Feb 11) by the actress.

Here's Zendaya's Wax Statue:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La X 96.5 Fm (@lax965)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)