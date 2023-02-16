Your wait is finally over! As the dates of Mumbai's much-awaited film festival has been announced. For the unware, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 will be a 10-day affair which will start from October 27 and end on November 5. Excited? Rishab Shetty Wins Most Promising Actor Award For Kantara at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023!

Mumbai Film Festival 2023 Announced:

The wait is over! The dates for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival are here. October 27th 2023 - November 5th 2023 Save the date as we get ready to welcome the world to the city of Mumbai for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.#JioMAMIMumbaiFilmFestival2023 pic.twitter.com/WPLIoNaGPv — Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival (@MumbaiFilmFest) February 16, 2023

