Ketaki Chitale was arrested by the Thane Police after a case was registered against her. She allegedly shared a 'derogatory' post about NCP president Sharad Pawar on social media platforms. Black ink and eggs were thrown at the Marathi actress outside Kalamboli police station after the incident and now will be kept in custody till May 18. Maharashtra: Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Taken Into Custody for ‘Derogatory’ Facebook Post on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale arrested by Thane crime branch for her alleged objectionable post on Rajya Sabha member and #NCP Chief #SharadPawar, has been sent to police custody till May 18.@ChitaleKetaki @PawarSpeaks @NCPspeaks pic.twitter.com/h3Ywr9tvjw — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 15, 2022

