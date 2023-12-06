On November 21, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced that BTS's RM, Jimin, V aka Taehyung, and Jungkook ready to start their mandatory military enlistment process on December 11 and 12 respectively. Before their service, the four BTS members hosted a Weverse live session to bid an official "goodbye for now" to ARMYs, reconnecting with fans and each other. Specifically, RM and Taehyung knelt down, earnestly urging everyone not to attend their enlistment ceremonies. Their heartfelt plea emphasised the importance of respecting their privacy and that of fellow recruits by refraining from visiting the enlistment sites. BTS' RM, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook to Begin Mandatory South Korean Military Service on December 11 and 12, Respectively (View Post)

BTS' RM and V Earnestly Urged ARM.Ys Not to Visit Enlistment Site:

