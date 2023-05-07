BTS’ Suga is considered to be the master of savage replies. The K-pop rapper proved it again on his recent live where he was speaking about the upcoming tour and future music. Basically, it was a 20-minute live where the K-pop artist was seen answering questions and generally chilling. While most of the video was pretty generic and silly, When a person asked him to speak in English, Suga responded, "No I don't want to. I am going to talk in Korean." After this comment, fans have been calling it the ‘Taehyung Effect’ (who is always straightforward with his answers). BTS’ Suga Takes a Shot of Whiskey and Plays the Haegeum As He Appears on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

👤 speak english please 🐱 no i dont want to im going to talk in korean YEAH YOONGI TELL THEM pic.twitter.com/VALST3S6XP — ⁷ (@bangtanharu) May 7, 2023

