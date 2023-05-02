Army must be going crazy right now as BTS' Suga ( Min Yoon-gi) made his solo appeared on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and needless to say, it was spot on! The K-pop rapper looked oh-so-glamorous in a black baggy blazer which he wore over a funky white t-shirt and blue denim. Suga stopped by the late-night talk show for a sit-down interview and spoke about his first-ever solo studio album D-Day. Well, not just this, the reserved K-pop singer who is loved by all got candid, from taking a shot of whiskey to playing the haegeum and participating in the imposter challenge, it seems despite the language barrier fun had no limit and it was one of the memorable episode. The K-pop star also opened up about his role as NBA ambassador. He joked “isn’t the NBA more popular than me?” BTS’ Suga’s Solo Album ‘D-Day’ to Feature J-hope and Late Japanese Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, View Full Track List.

Check The Fun-Filled Interaction Here:

