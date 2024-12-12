BTS has always been at the top of the list, whether it's making headlines, breaking Billboard top lists, or winning music show awards. Although two of them, Jin (Kim Seokjin) and J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok), will return after completing their mandatory military service, it is the rest of the five members—RM (Kim Namjoon), Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung), and Suga (Min Yoongi) are expected to return in six months - June 2025. BTS Jin Ventures Into Liquor Business? Kim Seokjin Partners With Chef Baek Jong Won for Traditional Korean Drink ‘IGIN’.

BTS Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, and Suga to Reunite With Jin and J-Hope After Military Service Wraps in June 2025

BTS is set to reunite in 6 months. pic.twitter.com/Kiy2UfwDyb — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)