GOT7's Mark Tuan who has an upcoming single "Far Away" has unveiled new teasers that look like movie posters. He will also be releasing an album The Other Side. The teasers show Mark Tuan in a relationship and the daily life of the couple. Fans believe the music video could show the story arc of their relationship. GOT7’s Jackson Wang Talks About Life Lessons, His Next Step, Music and Much More!

Aesthetic on Point

Staring at Fishes But Together

Awww

