BTS' J-Hope has released exciting posters titled j-hope's Street Dance Report for his upcoming dance-based docu-series Hope On The Street. J-Hope's love for dancing is evident in the posters. The vibrant posters show J-Hope striking some cool poses and flaunting dance moves. In one of the photos, he lets his eyes do all the talking. Get ready as J-Hope's docu-series is scheduled for a global premiere on March 28 on Prime Video globally. Hope On The Street Trailer: BTS' J-Hope aka Hobi Returns to His Dance Origins After 10 Years, Demonstrates His Passion In This Docu-Series (Watch Video).

A Look At Hope On The Street Posters:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)