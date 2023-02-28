Jisoo arrived looking like royalty in a gorgeous purple dress at the Dior AW23 show in Paris. She was seen socializing with others at the show and posing for the cameras, smiling widely. Fans believe she also wore purple in support of Women's Month 2023 which begins on March 1. She also posed for pictures with Charlize Theron, and the two looked as beautiful as ever. Check out Jisoo's pictures and videos at the show below. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Is The Main Event Of Cartier's Thailand Event.

A Queen Has Arrived

Purple for Gender Equality

MARCH IS NATIONAL WOMEN'S MONTH TRIVIA: Why Purple? According to the International Women's Day (IWD) organization, Purple is historically associated with efforts to achieve gender equality 💜 JISOO THE FACE OF DIOR#JISOOxDiorAW23pic.twitter.com/mAojFjN6uM — kenji 𓅓 (@yk2aii) February 28, 2023

Jisoo and Antoine Arnault

JISOO at Dior show (with Antoine Arnault at the end of the video). JISOO THE FACE OF DIOR #JISOOxDiorAW23 pic.twitter.com/gfZnGhELPZ — JISOO NEWS (@NEWSJISOO) February 28, 2023

With Charlize Theron

Everyone wants a glimpse of Jisoo that they end up blocking her way to the front row. Thank you for Mathilde. JISOO THE FACE OF DIOR#JISOOxDiorAW23 pic.twitter.com/2MlDNaafnp — 𝙥𝙚𝙥𝙞_𝙘𝙝𝙪 (@jisoostongue) February 28, 2023

Always Takes the Time to Say Goodbye

JISOO always makes time to wave at people waiting outside for her before she leaves 👋 JISOO THE FACE OF DIOR #JISOOxDiorAW23 pic.twitter.com/QwMgBLH1l6 — honors lisa (@honorslisa) February 28, 2023

