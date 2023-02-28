Jisoo arrived looking like royalty in a gorgeous purple dress at the Dior AW23 show in Paris. She was seen socializing with others at the show and posing for the cameras, smiling widely. Fans believe she also wore purple in support of Women's Month 2023 which begins on March 1. She also posed for pictures with Charlize Theron, and the two looked as beautiful as ever. Check out Jisoo's pictures and videos at the show below. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Is The Main Event Of Cartier's Thailand Event.

A Queen Has Arrived 

Purple for Gender Equality 

Jisoo and Antoine Arnault

With Charlize Theron 

Always Takes the Time to Say Goodbye 

