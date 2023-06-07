K-pop Singer Aoora revealed he is a big fan of Tiger Shroff and would like to collaborate with the actor. In a recently interview, the South Korean singer said he already tried to contact the Ganpath star but never received any reply from the actor. K-Pop Singer Aoora Gives Mithun Chakraborty’s Iconic Song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ a Korean Spin! (Watch Video).

