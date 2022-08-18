NCT's Jaehyun has released his first solo song titled "Forever Only" and it is so romantic it's sure to make you swoon. In the video he seems lonely and sings about how his heart feels heavy as he asks his forever only to stay by his side, as everything else starts to disappear. NCT’s Jeno Starts Personal Instagram Account, Posts Series of Ethereal Photos in All White.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)