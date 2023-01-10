NewJeans has entered top 10 hits of Billboard 200 for the first time with their new single "Ditto". On this week’s Global Exclusive US chart, NewJeans’ pre-release track “Ditto” jumped from its previous #11 peak all the way to #4. The track accumulated 41.9 million streams, from the week of December 30 to January 5, and also sold 3000 units, across all regions outside of the United States. NewJeans' OMG Is Now In The Top 5 Most-Streamed First-Week K-Pop Girl Group Albums on Spotify.

