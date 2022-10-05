Park Hae Soo has appeared in many well known Korean series like Squid Game, Money Heist: Korea and more recently Narco-Saints. But the path to success was certainly not easy. He used to perform with only one audience member and yet he gave it his all, which is perhaps what helped get to where he is today. He also played two roles in Narco-Saints, one of Choi Chang-ho and the other of Goo Sang Man, someone that Choi Chang-ho disguised himself as. Narco-Saints Trailer: Ha Jung Woo and Park Hae Soo’s Netflix Series To Release on September 9!

