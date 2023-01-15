Choi Jung-woo and Shin Seul-ki have made their relationship official on Instagram. The couple met on Netflix’s South Korean reality show Single’s Inferno 2. Choi Jung-woo shared a post on social media that’s a compilation of photobooth prints and looks like they’ve had a fun date. Single’s Inferno 2 Host Lee Da Hee Reveals Emotional Reason Why She Cried When Shin Seul Ki Picked Choi Jong Woo.

Choi Jung-woo And Shin Seul-ki Dating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 최종우 • Choi jong woo (@jvvcful)

