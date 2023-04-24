Song Ji Hyo decided to terminate her contract with Uzu Rocks and that a lawsuit is being prepared to verify the validity of the contract. Uzu Rocks released an apology and confirmed that they agreed to terminate their exclusive contract. The agency apologised in regards to the past internal situation for not paying attention to the details and important aspects due to the rapid expansion in the entertainment sector in the early years of the enterprise.

