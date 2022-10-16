Solar and Yesung are collaborating for a track titled "After Love" and fans are excited for the full song to release. The song is a remake of the song sung by Shinhwa's Hyesung and Lyn as a part of the music drama project Donghwa. Solar and Yesung have released a teaser for "After Love" featuring an audio sample. Mamamoo’s Solar May Have Given a World Tour Spoiler in Latest Teaser for ‘Illella’.

View Teaser Here:

