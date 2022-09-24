The first six episodes of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area were premiered on June 24 on Netflix. The streaming giant has now dropped glimpses of the remaining six episodes of the season at TUDUM, the global fan event. The premiere date of the new episodes is yet to be announced. TUDUM 2022: Hellbound Season 2 Confirmed! Netflix Drops Teaser of the South Korean TV Series (Watch Video).

Watch Teaser Of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Below:

Get your first look at the new episodes of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/EqXNrHbkLE — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

